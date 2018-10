5:51pm–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for Sergeant Melody Pribesh who talked a man out of setting himself on fire. Moments were very tense at Read Street as a twenty-year-old man sat in his SUV and was pouring lighter fluid on himself threatening to light himself on fire. Sergeant Pribesh was able to talk him out of it and the man is now getting the help he needs. Way to go Sergeant Pribesh!