Fairfield News: Chief Signs Off For Last Time

#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara signed off the radio for the last time Friday afternoon outside the police headquarters at 100 Reef Road. Approximately 4:50pm the chief entered his police car and gave his sign off remarks. MacNamara began his career as a patrol officer January 1988. He was promoted to sergeant in 1998, lieutenant in 2001 and captain in 2006. He served as detective and detective sergeant. He oversaw the Emergency Response Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, Training Unit, Internal Affairs, Accreditation, and Public Information. In 2007 he successfully negotiated the release of 27 students and a professor that was held hostage in 2002. MacNamara graduated from the FBI Nation Academy in 2004. In 2014 he was injured when his police car was rear-ended at a traffic light at Post and Reef Road, a block from the police headquarters.

Chief MacNamara will become the executive director of public safety and governmental affairs at Sacred Heart University. After his sign off the chief along with well-wishers marched to the Fairfield Theater Company on Sanford Street for a celebration of his career. Many dignitaries were called to talk and reflect on his thirty-year career.