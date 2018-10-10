Stratford News: Public Flu Clinic

STRATFORD, CT (October 1, 2018) — The Stratford Health Department is sponsoring a public flu clinic on Saturday, October 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Birdseye Municipal Complex Gymnasium, located at 468 Birdseye Street in Stratford, CT. This year’s flu clinic will be Star Wars themed and is open to children, adults, and seniors

“Due to the severe flu season we encountered last year we strongly encourage individuals of all ages to get their flu shot this season,” states Bernice Bova, Public Health Nurse for the Stratford Health Department, “our themed clinics allow families to receive their flu shot in a fun and hassle-free way.”

There are no appointments necessary for the flu clinic. All vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis. The Stratford Health Department offers the standard flu vaccine for ages 6 months and above, as well as the high dose vaccine for individuals over 65 years of age. Parents or guardians must accompany their children.

Insurances accepted for flu vaccines include Medicare Part B, Anthem BC/BS, Connecticare, Husky, Aetna, and Cigna. We do NOT accept United Healthcare and Oxford Insurances. All others will be charged a $40.00 fee for the standard flu vaccine and $70.00 for the high dose flu vaccine, payable by cash or check.

Getting a flu shot is the safest way to prevent possible flu-related complications. For more information, please call the Stratford Health Department at (203) 385-4090.

This press release is made possible by: