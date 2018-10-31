Westport News: Career Coach Returns

#Westport, CT – Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault announces the return of the American Job Center Southwest’s (formerly known as CTWorks) Career Coach at Westport Town Hall. On Thursday, November 8, 2018 the Coach will offer a beginner’s class in Microsoft Excel 2013 from 10 a.m. – noon, followed by an intermediate class in Excel 2013 from 1 – 3 p.m. The Career Coach is a “training center” tour bus equipped with ten wireless computer labs offering free computer classes to residents in the greater Norwalk area. The mobile unit operates on a monthly schedule of visits to various community locations and is accessible to people with disabilities.

Area residents interested in registering should contact the Westport Department of Human Services at 203-341-1050 or via e-mail athumansrv@westportct.gov. For more information, including the current Career Coach schedule, check the website for American Job Center Southwest at http://www.ajcswct.com.

Ms. Daignault stated, “I hope that by offering the American Job Center Southwest’s Career Coach in the Westport area, many residents who wish to improve their computer skills will find it convenient and useful in pursuing their personal goals.”

