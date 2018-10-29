Westport News: Town Clerk’s Office Hours Extended

Westport, CT – Town Clerk Patricia Strauss announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting this Saturday, November 3rdfrom 9 a.m. to 12 noon. These special office hours are scheduled to accommodate voters applying for an ABSENTEE BALLOT to vote in the STATE ELECTION to be held November 6, 2018.

Absentee ballots are available at the Town Clerk’s office daily, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. They will be available through Monday, November 5, until 4:30 p.m. Ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, when the polls officially close.

Registered electors may qualify to vote by absentee ballot for the following reasons:

– Active service in the armed forces of the United States;

– Illness or physical disability;

– Religious tenets, which forbid secular activity on the day of the election;

– Duties as an election official at the polling place other than their own during all of the hours of voting.

– Absence from the town during all of the hours of voting.

The Town Clerk’s office is located in Room 105, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.

Applications for absentee ballots can be downloaded from the town website www.westportct.gov

