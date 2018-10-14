Westport News: Neighbor Dispute Escalates

On 09/19/18, officers were dispatched to the victim’s address on a report of three bright floodlights and one green light shining into the victim’s residence from John Borg’s house. The victim stated when she got home at approximately 6:30pm, three floodlights were on and shortly after, a strobe light was turned on. Officers observed photos and videos of these lights being on and shining into the house. The victim and Borg have had ongoing disputes, which resulted in Borg’s arrest for previous actions on 09/12/18. A criminal protective order was issued on 9/19/18, which specifically prohibited the use of these lights to harass the victim.

Officers spoke with the Victim’s Advocate and learned Borg’s attorney was specifically advised by the State’s Attorney these lights would be considered harassment under an active protective order against Borg. They were further advised Borg was ordered by a civil judge to remove these lights and a civil protective order was also in place. An arrest warrant application was submitted by the investigating officer and later approved. At approximately 7:15pm on 10/02/18, Borg turned himself in on the outstanding arrest warrant. He was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, 2 counts of Criminal Violation of a Protective Order (for violating the civil order) and Breach of Peace 2nd in violation of sections 53a-223, 53a-223c, and 53a-181, respectively. He was released after posting $50,000 court set bond.

On 09/12/18, detectives executed a search warrant at Borg’s residence in relation to a previous investigation. During the course of the search warrant, they observed Borg owned two handguns. At the time, he had legal possession of them. On 09/17/18, and again on 09/19/18, John Borg was named as the Respondent of a protective order. As part of the conditions of the order, Borg was required to surrender all firearms and ammunition that he possessed. On 09/20/18, Westport Police Department was advised via fax from CT State Police Special Licensing and Firearms Unit Borg’s pistol permit was revoked and the permit should be returned to the unit as directed in the letter. Along with the permit being revoked, Borg was also required to turn over any firearms in his possession by selling them to an authorized firearms dealer or by turning them over to a local police department or the CT State Police.

The CSP Special Licensing and Firearms Unit was contacted and advised investigators they had no documentation showing Borg transferred his weapons or turned them over to a CSP Troop. John Borg was in violation of the protective order by not surrendering his firearms or his permit and his continued possession of two firearms. Borg’s attorney was contacted however, Borg still did not produce his weapons or proof they were surrendered to a police department or firearms dealer. An arrest warrant application was submitted and approved. On 10/03/18, at approximately 7:15pm, Borg turned himself into the Westport Police Department. He was charged with 53a-223 Criminal Violation of a Protective Order, 53a- 217 Criminal Possession of a Firearm and 29-32 Failure to Surrender Revoked Pistol Permit. Borg was released after posting $100,000 court set bond.

On 09/30/2018 at approximately 7:45pm, officers were dispatched to the victim’s residence

on a report of harassment. Officers found additional floodlights had been installed on the

property of #5 Sterling Road (residence of John Borg) earlier that day. Some of the lights

were activated while officers were speaking with the victim. One of the fixtures was a

multi-color pattern light that was shining directly into the victim’s upstairs bedroom. Three

white rectangular floodlights were activated and aimed directly at the victim’s residence.

Surveillance video captured Borg installing the additional lights earlier in the day. Attempts

to contact Borg that evening were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant application was

submitted to court and later approved.

On 10/02/18, Borg turned himself in at headquarters on the outstanding warrant. He was

charged with 53a-223 Criminal Violation of Protective Order and 53a-181 Breach of Peace:

Non-Assaultive/Non-Threatening. He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

