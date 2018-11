11:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have one in custody after a pursuit down Fairfield Avenue. The car crashed into the gates of PT Barnum Housing on Wordin Avenue just after St. Stephen’s Road. The suspect allegedly ran a red light in front of police officers causing a crash involving civilians. The suspect ran into the housing project where he was captured by police near building eight. Paramedics transported the suspect to the hospital with unknown injuries as a result of the crash.