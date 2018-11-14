Bridgeport News: Police Chief Sworn In

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police AJ Perez was officially sworn in as the police chief of the state’s largest city tonight at City Council Chambers, City Hall, 45 Lyon Terrace. Perez was the cities acting chief since Mayor Ganim took office. The city conducted a national search for the next chief with Perez among the top three. Last week Mayor Ganim announced Perez as the next chief at a press conference, tonight was the official swearing-in ceremony. The chief was awarded a five-year contract.

Chief Perez said it has been an honor and privilege to serve the city and the good citizens of the city. He said there many wonderful things coming our way and he is ready to make it happen! He said the men and women of the police department are solidly behind him and that they are going to make the difference.

I asked Chief Perez if when he was sworn in as a rookie patrol officer if he ever thought this day would happen he said no. But he did have an inspector (equivalent to a deputy chief today) say to him “Congratulations my boy, you are going to have a great career”!