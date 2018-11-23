Fairfield’s Buy Local Campaign

#Fairfield CT– The town of Fairfield launched it’s Shop Local campaign last week. Mark Burnell, Economic Developer for the town of Fairfield said they are trying to make this an ongoing event not just for the holiday season. Owner of Ganim’s Garden Supply Lee Ganim said he’d rather see customers go to local shops instead of big box shops saying the quality and service is much better. Ganim said every Saturday should be small business Saturday! The campaign is stressing that fifty percent of money spent locally stays in the local community.

