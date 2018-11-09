Westport Police Participate in No-Shave November

You may notice that some members of the Westport Police Department are looking a little hairier this month. Several officers in the Westport Police Department, along with thousands of men across the country, are putting down their razors for an entire month and letting their facial hair grow out for “No-Shave November.” The mission of No-Shave November is to grow awareness of cancer and raise funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education.

In support of No-Shave November, Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas has allowed participating officers to bend the grooming regulations and allow normally clean-shaven officers to grow out their beards in exchange for a minimum donation of $50 to Team Westport PD.

As of November 6, 2018 officers have raised $2,300. Their goal this year is to raise $4,000. In the four years that Westport officers have been participating, the department has raised over $11,000. “October was a huge success in raising awareness for breast cancer and we hope that this will be equally successful. We are asking others to join us and donate the money spent on shaving to help educate others on cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle” said Westport Police Benevolent Association President and Westport Police Officer Brendan Fearon.

“Everybody knows someone either directly or indirectly that has battled, or is currently battling, some form of cancer. We are trying to raise awareness and give back to those in need while they go through one of the toughest fights of their life" says Officer David Scinto. Officer Scinto and Officer Fearon approached retired Chief Dale Call four years ago about participating in this event”.

We’ve been lucky that both retired Chief Call and Chief Foti Koskinas have been so supportive of this cause and allowed us to continue taking part" says Scinto. Officer Fearon added, "It's a good conversation starter. The public is used to seeing us cleanly shaven and when they see an officer with a beard responding to calls, it usually generates a conversation. It allows us to talk about cancer awareness and hopefully raise donations for this cause.” To make a donation on behalf of Team Westport PD, please visit: https://www.no- shave.org/team/WESTPORTPD

This year’s No-Shave November donations will support programs with the American Cancer Society, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. All donations are tax-deductible.

This press release was made possible by: