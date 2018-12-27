Bridgeport News: Fire On Da Roof!

4:51pm–#Bridgeport CT– Customers at Brewport and motorists traveling on I-95 called in a fire on the roof of 341 Railroad Avenue. Firefighters arrived and immediately called a second alarm due to the potential of a fire in this abandoned building. Deputy Fire Chief Lance Edwards said the building is abandoned but had workers in the building. The chief said the workers had left and he was unable to speak to them regarding the blaze. Firefighters were on scene ensuring there were no further hotspots past 6pm.