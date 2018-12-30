Bridgeport News: Man Shot Downtown….Again

#Bridgpoert CT–2:03am– Just after 2am police received numerous calls for shots fired in the downtown area near Broad and State Street. They received reports of a person allegedly shot outside of McLevy Green and Tiago’s Bar and Grill at 211 State Street. Police quickly arrived on the scene but found no one shot. A minute later Bridgeport Police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital with a person with a gunshot wound. Police did find shell casing at the intersection of State and Broad Street and they were interviewing witnesses outside the bar. The extent of injuries of the person shot is not known at this time. According to radio reports, the employees of Tiago’s were cleared to go home by detectives at 2:45am after being interviewed. Detectives continue to investigate the crime scene investigating.

Tiago’s windows were shot out on November 25, 2018, A person was shot on July 1, 2018, from shots fired across the street from Mclevy Green another person was shot in the back June 30, 2018. The windows were shot out again on October 31, 2013.