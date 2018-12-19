Bridgeport News: Police Have Strong Lead In Homicide of 12 Year Old Boy

#Bridgeport News: Police say they have a person of interest and expect an arrest soon in the shooting death of a 12 year old boy. Earlier today Mayor Joseph Ganim and Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez visited the grieving family of Clinton Howell who was gun downed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night around 9pm. Perez said the boy was not the intended target. Captain Brian Fitzgerald said the boy was shot in the chest in what he described as a “unsurvivable, grave wound to the chest. Fitzgerald said they are investigating several individuals right now with one strong person of interest. Chief Perez said he told the family that he cannot bring back their child but he will bring them justice. Clinton Howell would have turned 13 on January 13th. He is the city’s 11th homicide.