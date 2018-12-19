Stratford News: Domestic Arrest Leads To Other Charges

Christopher Fulton age 52 of Stratford was arrested following a domestic dispute at his residence. During the incident, Fulton verbally argued with his girlfriend. After the argument became physical Fulton made statements that he was going to kill his girlfriend and her cat. The female victim was able to lock herself in a room and call for police assistance.

Fulton who had fled the scene prior to police arrival was arrested in Fairfield with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident. A firearm and ammunition were seized by officers at the residence. Fulton was held on a $50,000 dollar bond which he was able to post and he was scheduled to appear in court on 12-19-2018.

Fulton was charged with;

53a-61aa Threatening 1st Degree

53a-182 Disorderly Conduct

29-33 Illegal Sale/ Distribution of A Firearm

(Stratford Police Press Release)