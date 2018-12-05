Bridgeport News: Stop & Shop People’s Bank Robbery

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a white male approximately 40 years old with salt and pepper facial hair, depicted in the photograph below.

He is responsible for an armed robbery inside People’s Bank located at Stop & Shop 4531 Main St that occurred on December 4, 2018 at 1907 hours.

Investigators believe this is the same person responsible for an armed robbery that took place on December 1, 2018 in Waterbury at a Peoples Bank branch located at 240 Chase Avenue inside a Stop and Shop.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the two robberies.

