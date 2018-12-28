Bridgeport Shelton To Get $ To Revitalize

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced that $3.6 million in state funding is being awarded to eleven projects in eight Connecticut municipalities to assess, remediate and revitalize blighted properties in their communities – also known as “brownfields” – and put them back into productive use. These projects encompass 59 acres of redevelopment.

Bridgeport: $600,000 to Park City Communities for the abatement, demolition, and remediation of Marina Village located at 400 Iranistan Avenue to prepare the site for creation of 150 mixed-income residential units as part of Phase 3 of the Marina Village project.

Shelton: $750,000 to the City of Shelton for the remediation of hazardous building materials at 267 Canal Street, site of the former Star Pin Company.

