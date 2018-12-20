Fairfield News: 2014 Suspect In Home Invasion, Strangulation, Sexual Assault In Custody

#Fairfield CT–On September 1, 2014, at approximately 3:00am a Home Invasion occurred in the Town of Fairfield involving a private residence occupied by female college students. The victim, who was the lone occupant of the home at the time, was awakened by the suspect, beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to the point of unconsciousness.

After an intensive investigation, to include a scientific examination of physical evidence, the subject below has been positively identified as the person responsible for the attack, and an arrest warrant affidavit was signed for his arrest. Edibaldo “Eddie” DURAN – possible AKA Eddie Guerrero DOB 6/20/1989 Mexican National, 5’2”, approximately 150-160lbs, dark hair, possibly spiky, facial acne, and what the victim described as “grayish eyes”. He also spoke with a slight Spanish accent.

On September 5 th 2014 at 12:45 am, Edibaldo Duran boarded an AeroMexico flight that departed from JFK and arrived in Mexico City at 5:08 am later that same morning. On December 19 th , 2018 The US Marshal Service, District of Connecticut, took Duran into custody in Mexico City where he was extradited under international extradition to Connecticut for the service of his outstanding warrant from 2014.

On December 19 th , 2018 at approximately 8pm Fairfield Police Detectives took custody of Duran and transported him to Fairfield, Connecticut where he was formally charged with Home Invasion, Aggravated Sexual Assault 1 st Degree, Strangulation 1 st Degree, Assault 1 st Degree, Unlawful Restraint 1 st Degree, and Larceny 6 th Degree. He was held on $250,000.00 court-ordered bond. (Fairfield Police Press Release)