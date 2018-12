UPDATE: Two in custody on Bassette Street near Goodyear Street! Sounds like a crash with one officer with a shoulder injury.

7:55pm–#Milford CT– The Milford Police announced on the hotline about an armed robbery at the Westfield Connecticut Post Mall. Police are looking for a burgundy Mercury Mountaineer. State police is reporting that West Haven Police is behind that car now and in pursuit on Whalley Avenue, now at Sheppard and Bassette as I post this.

