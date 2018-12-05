Norwalk News: Drug Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On October 4, 2018, members of the Special Services Division and the Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at 17 Freedman Drive. This stemmed from a narcotics sales investigation into Ryan Jackson, who resides there. Jackson was not home at the time however investigators seized Fentanyl laced heroin, marijuana, drug packaging material and ammunition from the home. Officer Barrett, who was the lead investigator, secured an arrest warrant for Jackson as a result.

On December 4, 2018, members of the Special Services Division and the United States Marshals Service arrested Jackson at a location in Stamford.

Arrested: Ryan Jackson, 28 of 17 Freedman Drive Norwalk

Charges: Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics, Possession with Intent to Sell Marijuana, Operating a Drug Factory, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Possession of Ammunition.

Bond: $200,000

Jackson had three additional arrest warrants that charged him with Sale and Possession of Narcotics. Each warrant had a court set bond of $150,000. Jackson also had a Failure to Appear 1 warrant for an unrelated case.

(Norwalk Police Press Release)