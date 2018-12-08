On December 7, 2018, Norwalk Detectives arrested Nicholas Gutierrez-Tabor at his residence on an active warrant stemming from a sexual assault that occurred in May of 2018. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, to include one for Gutierrez-Tabor DNA. Lab results concluded that Gutierrez-Tabor’s DNA matched evidence that had been recovered from the victim. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Taranto, who is the lead investigator, at 203-854-3111. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Arrested: Nicholas Gutierrez-Tabor, 21 of 5 Sasqua Pond Road Norwalk

Charges: Sexual Assault 1 and Unlawful Restraint 1 Bond: $750,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

(Norwalk Police Press Release)