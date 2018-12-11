Norwalk Pink Patch Project

#Norwalk CT–During the month of October, members of the Norwalk Police Department wore Pink NPD Patches on their uniforms to raise awareness and money for the fight against breast cancer. This year the Norwalk Police Benevolent Association raised $1220, which was donated to the Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital. The attached photo is Norwalk PBA Secretary Terry Blake presenting the check to Norwalk Hospital Dr. Richard Zelkowitz, Dr. Jeanne Capasse, and APRN Mary Heery.

The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.

(Press Release)