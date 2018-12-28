Norwalk Cops Of The Month

Congratulations to the November 2018 Officers of the Month, Officers Anthony del Pino, Andrew Roncinske and James Barron. On November 4, 2018, these Strategic Narcotics Enforcement Team Officers observed a male with a suspicious bulge in his waistband. Suspecting the male was in possession of a firearm, Officers approached the male, who began to run away. Officers were able to catch the male and recover a loaded .357 handgun from his waistband. The arrest of this armed felon likely prevented future crimes.