Stratford EMS Volunteers Recognized

STRATFORD, CT – Stratford EMS would like to take a moment to congratulate Stratford Volunteer EMS Association (SVEMSA) on being chosen as a recipient of the 2018 Lighthouse Award from the Stratford Community Fund.

The Stratford Volunteer EMS Association (SVEMSA) was recognized with a Lighthouse Award on Thursday, November 1, 2018 in an evening ceremony put on by the Stratford Community Fund. The ceremony took place at the Stratford Library. SVEMSA was recognized among 5 other recipients who all engage in, support and promote volunteer activities that enhance the quality of life in Stratford.

Both Mayor Hoydick and Public Safety Director Ciccarelli were in attendance with Town Councilor Bill O’Brien who officiated over the ceremony.

“The Stratford EMS Association has worked hard and come a long way over the years. They provide an amazing resource to both SEMS and the community through volunteer EMS personnel and community outreach, education and training. I am proud to be able to work so closely with this amazing group of people. SVEMSA and all the recipients are very deserving of this honor.” said Michael Loiz, EMS Director at SEMS

Larry Ciccarelli, Director of Public Safety offered, “Stratford Volunteer EMS organization continues setting the bar for outstanding selfless community services. The dedication to ones training and support to our residents are vital in protecting our community. Congratulations for this well deserved reward.“

Other recipients for the award were, Paul Devitto, Robert Mastroni, John Rich (Past SEMS Lieutenant), Friends of Boothe Park and The Mogelof Dental Group. Congratulations to all the 2018 Lighthouse Award recipients!

(Stratford EMS press release)