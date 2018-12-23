Westport News: Multiple Charges After Pursuit

On 10/08/2018, Daisha Haynes and Jovan Boyd were arrested following a brief pursuit with Westport officers. Haynes and Boyd had fled the suspect vehicle and were arrested in a second vehicle shortly after. Hayne’s vehicle was found to contain a large amount of mail stolen from Westport and a number of surrounding towns. She was also found to be in possession of credit cards in the names of ten other individuals.

Detectives contacted owners of the credit cards, including the victim. The victim reported he was recently the victim of identity theft. Several fraudulent credit card accounts and two utility accounts were opened using his personal identifying information. One of the fraudulent credit card accounts was associated with 90 Worth Street, Bridgeport, which was later learned to be the address of Jovan Boyd. The phone number listed on the fraudulent account belonged to Haynes. A number fraudulent transactions were made using the fraudulent credit cards. Detectives secured surveillance video from various stores, which showed Haynes and Boyd conducting the fraudulent transactions. An arrest warrant application was submitted for Haynes and later approved.

On 12/03/2018, Haynes was arrested at Bridgeport Court on the outstanding warrant. She was transported to Westport Police headquarters where she was charged with 53a-129d Identity Theft 3 rd , 53a-128b False Statement to Procure Issuance of Credit Card, 53a- 128c(a) Credit Card Theft, 53a-128d Illegal Use of Credit Card, 53a-125 Larceny 4 th and four counts of 53a-48 Conspiracy to Commit (Identity theft, Illegal Use of Credit Card, False Statement to Procure Credit Card and Larceny 4 th ). Haynes was unable to post the $75,000 court set bond and was brought to Norwalk Court the following morning for arraignment.

This press release was made possible by: