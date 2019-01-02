Bridgeport News: Christmas Tree Pick Ups

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim and the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities today are reminding residents of the Christmas tree pickup guidelines to support the city’s recycling efforts. Every year, the trees that are collected are brought to the city landfill to be repurposed as mulch for the 48 parks throughout Bridgeport. To aid the city’s recycling efforts, residents are required to place trees curbside by 6:00 a.m. on Recycling Day which occurs biweekly. Christmas tree collection will begin on Monday, January 7th and continue until Friday, February 1st. The City of Bridgeport is asking residents not to place Christmas trees curbside before Monday, January 7th to avoid safety hazards.

CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP GUIDELINES

Tree collection will begin Monday, January 7th and will end on Friday, February 1st. Place trees curbside at 6:00 a.m. on your scheduled Recycling Day. Please do not put trees outside days prior as they can be buried by snow or blown into streets causing a safety hazard. All trees must be free of decorations, lights, and plastic bags. Artificial trees will not be picked up. Trees can also be brought to the City Transfer Station on 475 Asylum Street, Bridgeport.

