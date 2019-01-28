Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: 1 Apprehended In Shots Fired Incident

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

4:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police apprehend one suspect in a shots fired incident between two older males on East Main and Arctic Street.  The apprehended one of the suspects after a brief pursuit and manhunt.  They apprehended him at Putnam and Noble Avenue.   One suspect is still at large.

 

This news report is made possible by:

 

Noticias de Bridgeport: Uno arrestado en tiroteo
4:11pm–#Bridgeport CT–La policía arrestaron a un sospechoso involucrado en un teroteo entre dos hombres mayores que estaban en la calle East Main y Arctic. Arrestaron a uno de los sospechosos. Lo detuvieron en Putnam y en la Avenida Noble. Un sospechoso sigue suelto.

Leave a comment