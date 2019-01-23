Bridgeport News: Two More ATMs Found

1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– A sharp-eyed officer investigating an illegal dumping incident on Union Avenue near Trowel Street. The officer noticed about 50 feet from the illegal dumping near the street two ATMs dumped in the marshy area near the water. This is the fourth ATM located this week. Two arrests were made last week in the ATM thefts. Last night one was found in the roadway at Glenwood and Boston Avenue.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Encontraron mas ATMs

1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT–Un oficial está investigando un incidente de ATMs robados en Union Avenue cerca de la calle Trowel. El oficial notó dos ATMs botados cerca del agua. Este es el cuarto ATM que se roban esta semana. Dos arrestos fueron hechos la semana pasada en los robos de ATMs. Anoche uno fue encontrado en la carretera en Glenwood y en la Avenida Boston.