Bridgeport News: Woman Shot In The Back

6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A woman was shot in the back by her car that was parked in the 140 block of Birdseye Street. There was no word on the suspect. The woman was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police spokesperson Av Harris said her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Detectives are on scene investigating.

Noticias de Bridgeport:Mujer fue baleada

6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT–Una mujer fue baleada en la espalda al lado de su auto que estaba estacionado en el la 140 de la calle BirdsEye. No hay ninguna palabra sobre el sospechoso. La mujer fue transportada al hospital de Saint Vincent. El portavoz de la policía, AV Harris, dijo que sus heridas no parecen ser mortales. Los detectives investigan la escena.