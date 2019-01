11:30AMish–#Bridgeport CT– A portable propane heater is the cause of a house explosion on White Street (near the hospital off Grant Street). Firefighters found 2 additional 20-pound tanks on the back porch along with another heater. One person was burned and taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The Red Cross will find temporary housing for 4people were displaced from the multi-family home. The building is deemed unsafe to occupy due to structural damages.