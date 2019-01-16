Fairfield News: Animal Cruelty Charges

#Fairfield CT–On 11/14/2018 at 3:59pm the Fairfield Police Department responded to 37 Prince Street for a report of animal cruelty. Officers responded to find several animal carcasses, which are believed to be canine remains, in crates within the residence. Fairfield Animal Control Officers and Detectives responded to the house to further investigate. The remains were removed after a search warrant for the residence was conducted. On 11/29/2018 the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau completed an arrest warrant affidavit for the crimes of Animal Cruelty – 5 counts, and Criminal Damage to Landlord's property by a Tenant 1st Degree, for Heidi E Lueders DOB: 03/04/1987, of Prince St. in Fairfield. The arrest warrant was signed by a Bridgeport Superior Court judge who set the bond at $50,000. The Fairfield Police Detective Bureau is currently coordinating the terms of her surrender.

UPDATE On January 15 th , 2019 Heidi E. Lueders DOB: 3/4/87 who formerly resided at 37 Prince St. in Fairfield, and now resides at Marshall Ridge Rd. in New Canaan turned herself in at Fairfield Police Headquarters. Lueders was charged with 5 counts of Cruelty to Animals and Criminal Damage to Landlord's Property by a Tenant First Degree. She was released after posting a $50,000 court set bond. Lueders is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior

court on January 29 th 2019.

(Fairfield Police Press Release)