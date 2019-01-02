Fairfield News: Various Charges After Foot Pursuit

9:29pm (1/1/2019) #Fairfield CT–Saveya Clapp was arrested and charged with Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Trespass 3rd , Burglary 3rd, Larceny 6th , Conspiracy to Commit Burglary 3rd and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th after he was found to have entered several vehicles and engaged officers in a foot pursuit as the result of a suspicious person investigation. The complainant observed two subjects going in and out of driveways as they went down Ridgley Ave towards Kohls. There have been a number of vehicle break-ins over the last several weeks in this area.

In addition, a suspicious person call was made to Fairfield Police approximately 45 minutes prior in the same neighborhood for what was believed the same suspects. While in the area looking for subjects who were seen running in dark clothing and through backyards, several vehicles that appeared to have been entered were located in driveways on Ridgeley Ave. K9 Maverick, a certified patrol, and narcotics detection K9, to the area of 168 Ridgeley Ave where one of the vehicles were entered and upon being commanded to K9 Maverick began to track south through the yard where he quickly located several books in the side yard of the residence. The track continued into the backyard of 148 Ridgeley Ave and through several other backyards before coming out to Marlborough Ter and then turned east. The track continued on Marlborough Ter and then south on Greenfield St where K9 Maverick pulled directly up to a suspect (Clapp) who was being detained by officers. It was later determined that the books in the side yard of 168 Ridgeley Ave came from the entered vehicle in that driveway.

Clapp was issued a court date of 0930hrs on 1/10/19 at GA-2, 172 Golden Hill St, Bridgeport and released on a promise to appear. (Fairfield Police Press Release)