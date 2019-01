10:07pm–UPDATE: All three in custody but the firearm is still missing and search has begun for it.

9:48 UPDATE: One in custody Ocean and Lordship Boulevard Two suspects still on the loose.

9:40pm–#Bridgeport Ct– #Stratford CT– Bridgeport Police pursued a stolen car on I-95 but lost the car when it got off exit 34. Stratford and Connecticut State Police picked up the pursuit on Access Road in Stratford.

