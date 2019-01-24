Bridgeport News: Power Outage

12:12pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a power outage in the Chopsey Hill Road Area. Hallen School is reporting no electricity as well. Many streets have no traffic lights. Temporary stop signs are on the way to the busy intersections.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Corte de Electricidad

12:12pm – #Bridgeport CT – Hay un corte de elctricidad en el área de Chopsey Hill Road. La escuela Hallen no tienen electricidad tampoco. Muchas calles no tienen semáforos. Las señales de parada temporales están en camino a las intersecciones.