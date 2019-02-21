Bridgeport News: Census 2020

#Bridgeport CT– Today, February 21st Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz joined Congressman Jim Himes, Mayor Joseph Ganim, State Representative Chris Rosario, and other community leaders for the Bridgeport Counts: Census 2020 Kickoff— a launch of the city’s local complete count committee to help direct the city’s efforts in the upcoming 2020 Census.

Some of the highlights included how the city will benefit if all the votes were counted. Bysiewicz said $8 Billion is on the line, this was received in the past. This money she said is used for programs like the federally funded lunch program (SNAP), energy assistance, community block grants, health care and much more. She also said that the state loses $2,200 per person not counted. She was concerned that the president wants to have a checkbox on the census form to see if the person is a citizen and the attorney general is fighting this in the federal courts. One federal court has shot it down. The lieutenant governor praised Mayor Ganim for having already complete task force, the first in the state, completed last year.

Assistant Region Census Manager Lisa Moore said this will only be successful at the local level. Moore got the biggest applause when she announced the pay rate for field positions in Bridgeport will be $25 an hour. To apply go online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-562-2020.