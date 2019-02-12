Bridgeport News: Deadly Heroin Warning

Bridgeport CT – Chief Perez and the Bridgeport Police Department are issuing a warning to the community. There is a batch of deadly heroin circulating within the city. Zwart 4 (003). A specific brand of heroin appears to have been linked to at least two deaths in the Hollow section of city in the past several days. White envelopes marked with a red skull and the words “Head Games” have been found next to multiple victims (Photograph below.)

On February 6th, a 57-year-old woman was found dead on Coleman Street next to these envelopes. Earlier this morning, February 11th, a 37-year-old man was found deceased on Washington Avenue with similar envelopes in his vicinity. The Bridgeport Police Department is issuing a warning regarding this heroin. Bridgeport detectives are actively working on these cases in conjunction with the DEA. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477) or request to speak with Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz