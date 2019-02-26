Norwalk News: Police Promotion

At yesterday’s meeting of the Norwalk Police Commission, Detective Michael Pugliese was promoted to the rank of Detective.

Detective Pugliese was hired in 2012 and has worked in the Patrol Division and Special Services Division. Detective Pugliese, who is also a member of the Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team, has received the Distinguished Service, Meritorious Commendation and Officer of the Month awards. Detective Pugliese is now assigned to the Detective Bureau.

Photo- Detective Pugliese and his wife Krista

(Norwalk Police Press Release)