9:30PMish–#Southport CT–#Fairfield CT– A waitress who is pregnant according to multiple sources was stabbed outside of Paci Restaraunt at 96 Station Street in Southport. She was near the dumpsters where the incident occurred. Police said they did not know her condition but that she was stabbed on her right side. Fairfield’s K-9 was quickly on the scene but was not able to track the suspect.