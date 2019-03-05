Bridgeport News: Man Shot In Drive-By

9:41am–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Connecticut and 5th Street. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest and is undergoing surgery at Bridgeport Hospital. Police Chief AJ Perez said, “The crime scene remains active and the investigation remains open.”

Bridgeport: Un Hombre fue Disparado en un tiroteo

9:41am – #Bridgeport CT – La policía investiga un tiroteo en la Calle Connecticut y 5th. El hombre está en estado crítico después de ser disparado en el pecho y está en cirugía en el hospital de Bridgeport. El jefe de policía, AJ Pérez, dijo: “la escena del crimen permanece activa y la investigación permanece abierta”.