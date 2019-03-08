Bridgeport Police Internal Affairs Investigation

#Bridgeport CT–The Internal Affairs investigation related to incidents that took place in July 2017 at a house party on Colorado Avenue in Bridgeport reports that seventeen officers have been cited with various violations. The cited officers will go before a civilian tribunal, Bridgeport Police Commission, where the charges may result in disciplinary action that may include termination, suspension, demotion, or additional training.

This matter is still pending and under review. Clearly, these are serious charges that will be brought before the Police Commission for action. If the officers are found guilty by the Board of Commissioners, they will be subject to the stated disciplinary protocols. This incident is certainly a troublesome report for our officers, however, it is not a reflection of our department. So, it is necessary to point out that we have hundreds of hard-working and dedicated Bridgeport police officers in our department who put themselves in harm’s way, work in a difficult environment, and need to have our continued support in the community.

Chief Perez stated, “The department will not tolerate misconduct from our officers. Since this incident and throughout my tenure as Chief, we have taken various proactive measures to ensure that officers are appropriately trained on safety, responding to a scene, and interacting with the community. Additionally, training for de-escalation and community policing have become part of our standards in the academy and is also mandatory for veteran officers who did not receive this type of training while in the academy years ago. The department has also invested in the technology of body and dash cams that assist our responding officers with investigations on an active scene while holding them accountable for their actions when interacting with subjects and respondents.”

This investigation was prompted by three civilian complaints. When a civilian makes a complaint against an officer it is investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs, and under federal law, it is then referred to the Board of Police Commissioners. These commissioners are civilians who have scheduled meetings on the third Tuesday of each month, to review and oversee Police Department and Traffic Authority matters. Upon completion of the investigation in the middle of November, the Office of Internal Affairs referred their report to the Board of Police Commissioners through the department clerk. The hearings will be scheduled by the Board at their earliest availability.