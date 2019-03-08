Stratford News: Person Shot

2019-03-07 @ 8:45pm–#Stratford CT– A person was shot in the 700 block of Success Avenue. Witnesses told me they heard 4-6 shots and saw a dark colored car speed off. EMS transported one person to Bridgeport Hospital prior to my arrival. Police were busy on the scene interviewing people and looking for shell casings. Bridgeport Police’s Shotspotter system activated for North Bishop Avenue. Bridgeport Police responded and found nothing, it was more than likely the shooting in Stratford caused the activation. The person’s condition is not known at this time.