Senator States Why He Opposes Regional Schools

Senator Tony Hwang stated the bills proposed by Governor Lamont and others assume a one size fits all approach to regional school districts. Creating an arbitrary number of students or residents that trigger forced regionalization will not end well.
Depending on the size of the town and part of the state, regionalization could even result in higher costs and reduced efficiencies. For those towns where regionalization creates synergistic opportunities and cost efficiencies, consolidation is already happening and we should focus on breaking down barriers to natural regionalization.
We elect our school board members to do what is best for our schools. If those members think regionalizing with another town(s) is responsible and prudent, then it is their responsibility to make that case to the people they represent. As legislators, we just need to get out of their way.
would force any town with a population of less than 40,000 to consolidate with other towns to form new school districts matching the state probate court districts shown right (impacting an estimated 144 towns, see map below)
is a broader bill implementing several of the Governor’s proposals regarding education including shifting 25% of teacher pension costs to municipalities, some cuts to services and programs, and accelerated reductions to some education cost sharing grants
Penalizing small districts that ‘choose’ not to ‘re-district’ or ‘regionalize’ is a false choice and this kind of heavy handed approach to forcing a quick and dramatic change to municipal organization reminds me of Governor Lamont’s predecessor, not the collaborative persona I have come to expect from the Governor.
This is not a carrot, it is a burdensome financial hammer!
And forcing 25% of teachers’ pensions, a state obligation, onto towns overnight? How does Gov. Lamont expect our municipalities to budget and organize for all these changes and new costs over one budget cycle? Our towns constantly struggle with the state’s unpredictable budget. And in the midst of all this uncertainty he is asking for more money from them as well, just as I warned he would in my letters to the leadership of towns
I hope he starts to feel the pressure that I am hearing about, because our municipalities, our schools, and our constituents are saying loud and clear that this is unacceptable.
If you want to speak out about proposals about either ‘forced regionalization’ and/or ‘teacher pension redistribution’ please share your thoughts with my office at (860) 240-8805 and tony.hwang@cga.ct.gov or submit written testimony to the Education Committee at edtestimony@cga.ct.gov.