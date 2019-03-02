Senator States Why He Opposes Regional Schools

Senator Tony Hwang stated the bills proposed by Governor Lamont and others assume a one size fits all approach to regional school districts. Creating an arbitrary number of students or residents that triggerregionalization will not end well.

Depending on the size of the town and part of the state, regionalization could even result in higher costs and reduced efficiencies. For those towns where regionalization creates synergistic opportunities and cost efficiencies, consolidation is already happening and we should focus on breaking down barriers to natural regionalization.

We elect our school board members to do what is best for our schools. If those members think regionalizing with another town(s) is responsible and prudent, then it is their responsibility to make that case to the people they represent. As legislators, we just need to get out of their way.