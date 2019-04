2019-04-13 @ 6:55pm #Bridgeport CT– A suspect was seen with a firearm on Maplewood Avenue near Laurel Avenue. Police engaged the man with a foot pursuit that ended as police apprehended him at 290 Linwood Avenue. Firefighters were called to a home Laurel Avenue where the suspect threw the firearm on the roof which was recovered.

This news report is made possible by: