Bridgeport News: Shots Fired

4:04pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a couple of shots fired on the no east side. Police received calls for shots fired on William Street. A car had bullet holes in the windshield. Police also received calls for shots fired on Maple and Noble Avenue and Arctic and William Street. Additional resources were sent to the schools nearby letting out for the day. So far no one reported hit. A tan/gold car was seen leaving the scene after the shots fired. Earlier in February a woman on William Street was shot by a stray bullet as she look out her window on Willaims Street.