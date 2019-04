2019-04-08 @ 9:30PMish– #Bridgeport CT– A Bridgeport Police Officer was injured while trying to subdue an alleged out of control person inside the Maple Deli Mini Mart at 717 Kossuth Street. The person was reportedly throwing items inside the store. The officer received an injury to the hand and was transported to the hospital. He was able to apprehend the person prior to backup’s arrival.

