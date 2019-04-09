Bridgeport News: Person Stabbed

UPDATE: After police spoke to the victim they found out the stabbing actually occurred at or near Dollar General by a male with dreads accompanied by a heavyset female with a big pocketbook. The victim was stabbed in the stomach.

2019-04-09 @ 7:18pm–#Bridgeport CT–A person was stabbed at Coleman and Haral Avenue. A person called police they were attempting to drive him to the hospital and was at Sanford and Vine. A few minutes later the reported they stopped at Eb Lens on Pequonnick Street where EMS met up with them.

