Bridgeport News: Arrest After Compliance Check

On May 22, 2019 Connecticut State Parole Officers, assisted by members of the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Unit conducted a compliance check of a parolee, CALHOUN, Shannon (3/7/72) at his residence located at 702 Capitol Avenue, Bridgeport. During this compliance check, Calhoun fled from the home and was later taken into custody at a neighboring residence. During this compliance check, officers discovered 9 firearms, ammunition, over 8 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging material, a money counter and $784. Also located were several high capacity and drum style magazines and one of the seized firearms is an assault type pistol with a threaded barrel to accept a suppressor. This arrest was the result of ongoing cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies to suppress violent crime in the City of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police charged Calhoun with drug and weapons offenses and bond was set at $200,000. Additional charges are expected.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Arresto después de un chequeo de Reglamentos. El 22 de mayo, 2019 oficiales de libertad condicional del estado de Connecticut, asistidos por miembros de la unidad de narcóticos de la policía de Bridgeport realizaron una verificación de cumplimiento de un paria, CALHOUN, Shannon (3/7/72) en su residencia ubicada en 702 Avenida Capitol, Bridgeport. Durante este control de cumplimiento, Calhoun huyó de la casa y más tarde fue detenido en una residencia vecina. Durante este control de cumplimiento, los oficiales descubrieron 9 armas de fuego, municiones, más de 8 libras de marihuana, material de envasado de drogas, un contador de dinero y $784. También se encontraban varias revistas de alta capacidad y estilo de tambor y una de las armas de fuego incautadas es una pistola tipo asalto con un cañón roscado para aceptar un supresor. Esta detención fue el resultado de la cooperación entre los organismos estatales y locales encargados de hacer cumplir la ley para reprimir los delitos violentos en la ciudad de Bridgeport. La policía de Bridgeport cargó a Calhoun con delitos de drogas y armas y el bono se estableció en $200.000. Se esperan cargos adicionales.