Bridgeport News: Arrest After Compliance Check

On May 22, 2019 Connecticut State Parole Officers, assisted by members of the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Unit conducted a compliance check of a parolee, CALHOUN, Shannon (3/7/72) at his residence located at 702 Capitol Avenue, Bridgeport. During this compliance check, Calhoun fled from the home and was later taken into custody at a neighboring residence. During this compliance check, officers discovered 9 firearms, ammunition, over 8 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging material, a money counter and $784. Also located were several high capacity and drum style magazines and one of the seized firearms is an assault type pistol with a threaded barrel to accept a suppressor. This arrest was the result of ongoing cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies to suppress violent crime in the City of Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Police charged Calhoun with drug and weapons offenses and bond was set at $200,000. Additional charges are expected.
This press release was made possible by: