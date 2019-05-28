State Police Enforcement Score Card

Middletown, CT. (May 28, 2019): Connecticut State Troopers were patrolling highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

During this enforcement period Troopers utilized both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars. The enforcement period started at 12:01 a.m. 5/24/19 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on 5/27/19.

Troopers focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on May 24, 2019 to May 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.:

2019:

Calls for Service: 7,540

SPEEDING: 607

SEATBELT: 448

TOTAL VIOLATIONS: 2242

(to include unsafe lane change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, Speeding, Seatbelt, etc.)

DUI ARREST: 20

ACCIDENTS:

Investigated: 341

With injury: 52

Fatal: 1 accidents resulting in a fatality

2018 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Speeding: 909

Seatbelt: 396

Total Violations: 2,708

(These include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cellphone/texting, etc.)

DUI Arrests: 38

Crashes:

Investigated: 313

With injury: 62

Fatal: 1 accident resulting in a fatality

