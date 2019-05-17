Fairfield News: Bank Robbery

2019-05-17 @ 2:56pm– #Fairfield CT– The People’s Bank located inside the Super Stop and Shop at the circle at 1160 Kings Highway Cut-Off was robbed. Police then received a call for a hit and run accident outside Stop and Shop’s driveway. The suspect fled out of the parking lot hitting a pick up truck spinning it around. The suspect’s vehicle then fled onto I-95 southbound with heavy front end damage. State Police reported locating the vehicle near exit 18. The vehicle got off exit 17 and ran down an embankment when Westport Police took the suspect into custody.