Fairfield News: New Fish Market In Town

NordicFish Market located at 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, CT held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday with First Selectman Michael Tetreau along with Chamber of Commerce officials.

Founder and owners Frank Lanzo and Jardar Nygaard are lifelong anglers with apassion for fish and seafood. Both have logged extensive sea time on commercial fishing boats and have been in the seafood industry their entire lives. “With more than 50 years of experience in the seafood industry, we both know this business very well, every granular aspect. We have discussed this idea for a few years, but we both needed to be well positioned to commit 100%. Our circumstances allowed us to start looking late last year and here we are. We can compete as an independent because we are the best at this, hands-down. Our combined experience and background equals great quality and the knowledge to back it up.” “Because our fish is fresh, fresh, fresh … we ensure only the freshest and healthiest products are presented in our store. We have the most knowledge, hands-on experience and desire to provide only the best. In addition, customers will find a unique sushi

section, offering a variety of delicious, hand-made items. While seafood is an expensive commodity, it is our desire to remain as competitive as possible and always provide the best experience for our customers.”

Visit their website at: https://www.nordicfishfairfield.com/ or Facebook at : https://www.facebook.com/nordicfishff/