Stratford Library Book Talk On May 29th

The Stratford Library “Books Over Coffee” program continues its 2019 spring series with a discussion of Tommy Orange’s acclaimed debut novel, There There, on Wednesday, May 29th at noon. The program, hosted by Stratford educator and author Kathleen Faggella, is free and open to the public. Tommy Orange’s groundbreaking novel poses the question, “What does it really mean to be a Native American?” There There follows a unique cast of teenagers and elders who ask this question in light of the complexity of the modern world. Their detachment from tradition, their fractured families and the hustle and bustle of life in contemporary Oakland, California, make their identity as Indians even more elusive. Tommy Orange’s first novel is a wondrous and shattering portrait of an America few of us have ever seen, and it introduces a brilliant new author at the start of a major career.

“Books Over Coffee” will be held in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room beginning at noon on May 29th . Readers are invited to bring a bag lunch to the program and coffee and tea is also served. Limited reading copies of There There are available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. All “Books Over Coffee” titles are available at the Library or on Kindle eReaders for loan. Patrons can also download the ebook or eaudiobook through the OverDrive app at the Library. “Books Over Coffee” will conclude the season on June 26 with a look at Delia Owens’ current bestseller, Where the Crawdads Sing. For further information, call the Library’s Programs and Public Relation Office at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

